© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthrax on 911 RichardGage911:Unleashed! with guest Barbara Honegger [improved video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 26, 2022
[This is the improved video of the original posted on YT]
My very first guest on my new video podcast is none other than Barbara Honegger! Prepare to have your beliefs/memory/understanding about the 9/11-related Anthrax Attacks blown wide open in this explosive interview!
Barbara is an Investigative Researcher and Board Member for the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. She was a former Reagan White House and Dept. of Justice Official, and a 16-year DoD Senior Military Affairs Journalist.
Did You know:
Not just Vice President Cheney’s White House staff, but also President Bush and his entire White House and military entourage on-board Air Force One on the return flight to Washington on Sept. 11th were urgently put on the Anthrax antibiotic Cipro?
The entire official New York City emergency response to the WTC attacks was executed out of a command center on a pier that had been set up for an anthrax attack exercise scheduled to begin on Sept. 12th? a command center that had been set up in the same months leading up to the attacks that explosives were being pre-placed in WTC 7?
Don’t miss a second of this revelatory show that will cast an entirely new light on the events leading up to and on 9/11.
It all happens tomorrow night Thursday at 6PM - livestreamed and archived at “RichardGage911” on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Rumble, etc.
Also, check on the website: https://RichardGage911.org
See you then!
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
My very first guest on my new video podcast is none other than Barbara Honegger! Prepare to have your beliefs/memory/understanding about the 9/11-related Anthrax Attacks blown wide open in this explosive interview!
Barbara is an Investigative Researcher and Board Member for the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. She was a former Reagan White House and Dept. of Justice Official, and a 16-year DoD Senior Military Affairs Journalist.
Did You know:
Not just Vice President Cheney’s White House staff, but also President Bush and his entire White House and military entourage on-board Air Force One on the return flight to Washington on Sept. 11th were urgently put on the Anthrax antibiotic Cipro?
The entire official New York City emergency response to the WTC attacks was executed out of a command center on a pier that had been set up for an anthrax attack exercise scheduled to begin on Sept. 12th? a command center that had been set up in the same months leading up to the attacks that explosives were being pre-placed in WTC 7?
Don’t miss a second of this revelatory show that will cast an entirely new light on the events leading up to and on 9/11.
It all happens tomorrow night Thursday at 6PM - livestreamed and archived at “RichardGage911” on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Rumble, etc.
Also, check on the website: https://RichardGage911.org
See you then!
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.