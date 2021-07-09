Description... (this video is not advice) read the Public Health Order

This is not advice. This video is for my own collection, for me to look at so I can recollect the guidelines!😁Well,This is how I see it...You can’t rob a bank or a person per say, that’s law, there are no exemptions, you just can’t do it.As for “Rules”, “mandatory”, “compulsory”, “guidelines”, “recommendations”, ect and whatever other manipulating words they use to Make you unknowingly comply, you’ll find there’s lots of “if’s and buts” about them, And exemptions!So, it can’t be law!They must call it something else that’s makes people Think it’s law!So,Anyone can still do All the things they call rules or mandatory ect if you have one of the lawful reasons for doing it... like breathing! without Restrictions! Unrestricted Breathing!Everyone needs to read the public Health order! And you’ll find there’s nothing, absolutely nothing we cannot do!👍✊This is Sydney Australia as of 9/7/21Shared from and subscribe to:Erratic Lee MeErratic Lee Me