Man killed by VAXX was upset vaxx didn't give him 5G service

Anthony Scalzitti

(April 2023) 🇺🇸 Georgia

“My husband and best friend, Tony, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday morning. Our family is absolutely heartbroken and devastated by this loss. Tony was a wonderful husband and loving father to our children, Sophie, Bella, and Tony.

At this time, we are waiting on the medical examiner's office to determine his cause of death.”

https://www.wagesandsons.com/obits/anthony-john-scalzitti/

