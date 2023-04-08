Man killed by VAXX was upset vaxx didn't give him 5G service

https://t.me/covidbc/10801
Anthony Scalzitti
(April 2023) 🇺🇸 Georgia
“My husband and best friend, Tony, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday morning. Our family is absolutely heartbroken and devastated by this loss. Tony was a wonderful husband and loving father to our children, Sophie, Bella, and Tony.
At this time, we are waiting on the medical examiner's office to determine his cause of death.”
https://www.wagesandsons.com/obits/anthony-john-scalzitti/
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.