These "Things" are not safe!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The covid vaccines are not safe and the entire medical community is divided on their safety and long term effects! Is President Trump to blame, or are the globalist elites who purposefully released a bioweapon upon the world to CREATE a crisis that knowingly would harm Americans...during an important election year!