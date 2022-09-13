Wake Up! 9/11 The Biggest LIE 8 - Introduction

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As with all my BIGGEST LIE movies I did a montage and showed scenes of the Towers before 9/11. Biggest LIE 8 has an especially good photo show of the towers and it's followed by views outside the Towers then an elevator ride to the 107th floor where the guy filming shows off the view from inside the Observation deck and also from the roof of Tower 2.