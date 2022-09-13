Wake Up! 9/11 The Biggest LIE 8 - Introduction

As with all my BIGGEST LIE movies I did a montage and showed scenes of the Towers before 9/11. Biggest LIE 8 has an especially good photo show of the towers and it's followed by views outside the Towers then an elevator ride to the 107th floor where the guy filming shows off the view from inside the Observation deck and also from the roof of Tower 2.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.