A Reminder of the Susan Rice Lies - All in the name of 'DEMOnCRACY'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
69 views
Published 17 hours ago

A Reminder of the Susan Rice Lies.

Rice served as a foreign policy advisor to Democratic presidential nominees Michael Dukakis, John Kerry, and Barack Obama. After President Obama won the 2008 presidential election, Rice was nominated and confirmed as Ambassador to the United Nations in 2009. In 2013, she became the National Security Advisor under President Obama.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

