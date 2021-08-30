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ALL OF THESE FLOODS, FIRES, AND HEATWAVES PROVE GOD IS DONE WITH EARTH. ((( Mirror from Omega Watchman)))
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61 views • August 30, 2021
Psalms 83:15 So persecute them with thy tempest, and make them afraid with thy storm.
Psalms 83:16 Fill their faces with shame; that they may seek thy name, O LORD.
Psalms 83:17 Let them be confounded and troubled for ever; yea, let them be put to shame, and perish:
Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.
Psalms 83: 15 word tempest is Hebrew word H5591
סְעָרָה סַעַר
sa‛ar se‛ârâh
sah'-ar, seh-aw-raw'
From H5590; a hurricane: - storm (-y), tempest, whirlwind.
Psalms 83:16 Fill their faces with shame; that they may seek thy name, O LORD.
Psalms 83:17 Let them be confounded and troubled for ever; yea, let them be put to shame, and perish:
Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.
Psalms 83: 15 word tempest is Hebrew word H5591
סְעָרָה סַעַר
sa‛ar se‛ârâh
sah'-ar, seh-aw-raw'
From H5590; a hurricane: - storm (-y), tempest, whirlwind.
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