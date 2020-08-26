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General George S Patton speaks out about the Jews and German Persecution after WW2
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110 views • August 26, 2020
Excellent quotes by Patton. Video of Patton and tanks, and soldiers etc. is a bit pixelated, but still legible. Patton was recovering nicely from his "Jeep murder attempt, so the then OSS had him transferred to another hospital where they had "dirty" doctors who killed Patton. He planned on returning to the USA and being a whistleblower on the murders we were doing in Europe. He was keeping records in "a little black book" he said. So they had to kill him before the National War Hero could do much damage over here.
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