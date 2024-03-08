2024-3-8 chickens, eggs, single flock, preservation - weaponized marek's

~single flock, pure, one breed

~keep your own rooster and ladies to keep your flock going, and protect them

~watch for the vxxed birds, and prevent them from being around your flock; do not introduce them into your flock unknowingly!

~just as you are set apart, so your flock must be set apart now also, because they are coming to kill everything!





Marek’s disease, also referred to as visceral leukosis, fowl paralysis, and range paralysis is caused by

a virus. Although there have been reports of infections in pheasants, quail, game fowl, and turkeys, the

virus most commonly affects chickens between the ages of 12 to 25 weeks. (Note that although Marek’s

disease is very similar to lymphoid leukosis, lymphoid leukosis typically starts at 16 weeks of

age.) This disease Is spread through the inhalation of feather dander contaminated with the virus. The

virus may also be spread by excretions from infected chickens.

Marek’s disease is a type of avian cancer. Tumors in nerves cause lameness and paralysis. Tumors

can occur in the eyes and cause irregularly shaped pupils and blindness. Tumors of the liver, kidney,

spleen, gonads, pancreas, proventriculus, lungs, muscles, and skin cause incoordination, unthriftiness,

paleness, weak labored breathing, and enlarged feather follicles. In the later stages of an infection, birds

become emaciated and have pale, scaly combs and greenish diarrhea.









Clinical signs of Marek’s Disease include the following:

Inability to use the raise the wings

Partial paralysis

Blindness

Ataxia (lack of muscle control)

Emaciation





IT's not a disease! it is weaponized bioweapon! the same that is for us! is for them! read through the propaganda! do something about it in faith!



