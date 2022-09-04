Guo Guangchang Acquired a Small Israeli Company to IPO To Scam Money

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09/01/2022 Fay Fay Show: Guo Guangchang fraudulently acquired a common company in Israel in 2014 and subsequently financed it through a Hong Kong IPO, transferring huge sums of money and hiding it in a shell company.