⚡️The Jordanian army fires tear gas at the crowds heading towards the border with occupied Palestine to protect the occupation borders.

Adding:

The Jordanian King: We reject the transfer of the crisis in Gaza to neighboring countries and the exacerbation of the refugee issue.

Also adding:

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip: Hospitals have begun to lose their clinical, pharmaceutical, and fuel capabilities, and worse is coming.

and:

Hezbollah says prepared for action against Israel when time comes

“We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it,” Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut’s southern suburbs.







