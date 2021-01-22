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CDC REMOVES CLAIM ‘VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM’ -- TheHIghtower.com
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218 views • January 22, 2021
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdc-removes-claim-vaccines-do-not-cause-autism/
ICAN’S legal team celebrates yet another historic win, this time against the Center for Disease Control, after releasing an official demand to remove dangerously false information from their website concerning vaccine safety.
A new, full episode is released every Thursday! This is just an excerpt.
Follow and/or support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
#ICAN #Winning #CDC #VaccineInjury #Autism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
ICAN’S legal team celebrates yet another historic win, this time against the Center for Disease Control, after releasing an official demand to remove dangerously false information from their website concerning vaccine safety.
A new, full episode is released every Thursday! This is just an excerpt.
Follow and/or support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
#ICAN #Winning #CDC #VaccineInjury #Autism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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