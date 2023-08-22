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French investigation report: French paedophilia & cocaine at the Vatican
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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151 views • August 22, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Hugues Martial Ogandaga on Facebook!

According to a French author, and I believe what he is saying, 1/3 of French men are pedophiles! They are teaching paedophilia and sex in French schools to 5 year old children.

The man also mentioned that French President Macron sent ambassadors in African nations to encourage them to tolerate LGBT perversions but African presidents, including the President of Cameroon, told the French ambassadors to leave, and rightfully so.

The French author right says that LGBT and homosexuality are from the devil and the world leaders are subservient to the devil and they are themselves pedophiles.

What is absolutely shocking is what the French author says about the Vatican!

He admits that sex crimes cannot be stopped since the Vatican, which the French man recognizes at the kingpin of all this madness, says: how can we arrest the pope? The Vatican is filled with pedophiles and the pope is SNORTING COCAINE!! The pope is on dope!

The French reporter rightfully claims that the Vatican is satan’s home and that the pope represents the human version of satan on earth!! FINALLY, someone has the courage to finally say it!

He also states that the Vatican is the biggest importer of cocaine in Europe through the Italian mafia with SUPPORT of the Italian police! However, the Italian police and at European border controls, Vatican diplomatic cars are being stopped as they are suspected of carrying cocaine!

The pope will not be arrested but the little people working at the Vatican are the one’s being arrested. The Vatican’s diplomatic cars are arrested by the Italian police which found 55 kg of cocaine in the Vatican’s diplomatic car when the first arrest was made! 55 kg of cocaine!!

This was followed by 5 kg and 2 kg respectively along with cannabis. About 30 Vatican officials were caught with these drugs in their Vatican diplomatic cars.

The Vatican truly is satan’s home! Revelation 13:1-10, 17 & 18 speaks of the Vatican along with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church described in Revelation 17 & 18.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuavaticanpedophilesson of godyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsfrench reporteranother comforter
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