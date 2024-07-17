Over 4 Tons of Cocaine found inside Shipment of Sugar in Paraguay - worth about $240 Million

Operation Sweetness | Over 4 tons of cocaine found inside shipment of sugar in Paraguay

Paraguayan authorities reported the largest cocaine bust in the country's history after discovering more than 4 tons of the drug hidden in a sugar shipment.

The cocaine, worth about $240 million, was bound for Belgium.

Nvidia, Pfizer lead Israeli AI firm $80 million funding

CytoReason said it had raised $80 million in a private funding round to boost its capabilities in using AI to develop disease models, which it says are used by 6 of the world’s 10 biggest pharma companies.

Pfizer is reportedly looking to boost its investment in the firm up to $110 million by 2027.