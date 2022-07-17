MALIGN LEGACY OF THATCHER. ONE

Everything that Thatcher did in office in the 1980s s still with us - in some form or another

So everything she did is current. Margaret Thatcher is not yesterday’s news in any sense

New Labour under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown was even more Thatcherite than Thatcher herself and added big time to the calamities she engineered

The Tory Party, since its return to power, has remained, of course, one hundred per cent Thatcherite in its general outlook

The legacy she left is a ghastly one. She all but destroyed the nation that I grew up in and loved

It is also sweeping and vast in its compass, touching practically every aspect of politics and society

As a result, I make no apology for presenting the subject of her legacy in three parts

If we want to understand the Britain of today, we must understand how it was reformed by Thatcher in her long term of office.