Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 8
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
56 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

In this chapter of the Gospel Of Mark, the disciples have already forgotten the feeding of the 4000. Later the disciples get into hot water, but not because they'd forgotten to bring bread! After Jesus rebukes some miracle seeking Pharisees and gives sight to a blind man, he shows his disciples what will happen in the future. Unfortunately, Peter's emotions get the better of him, so he gets a scolding too. And finally, Jesus attempts to separate the 'hangers-on' from those who REALLY want to be his disciple.

Keywords
miraclesbiblegospeljesusmarkdisciples

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket