The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 8

In this chapter of the Gospel Of Mark, the disciples have already forgotten the feeding of the 4000. Later the disciples get into hot water, but not because they'd forgotten to bring bread! After Jesus rebukes some miracle seeking Pharisees and gives sight to a blind man, he shows his disciples what will happen in the future. Unfortunately, Peter's emotions get the better of him, so he gets a scolding too. And finally, Jesus attempts to separate the 'hangers-on' from those who REALLY want to be his disciple.

