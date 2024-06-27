The Hylton Family - What A Beautiful Day Album. The 70s A Golden Age of Gospel Music

this is a mirrored video from Sands Family Music thank you for putting this amazing video together so

The Hylton Family What A Beautiful Day 1975 Hilltop Gospel Records Side One: What A Beautiful Day (For The Lord To Come Again) We're Not Home Yet Thank God For My Christian Home Cry From The Cross After All I'll Be In The Rapture Side Two: Steal Away And Pray Gold Walks The Dark Hills I'll See You In The Rapture Jesus Is The One Green Pastures Gloryland March Produced by: Jack Linneman Recorded at Hilltop Studio, Nashville TN. Engineer: Gene Lawson Music & Vocals Harry Hylton: Mandolin & Vocals Tommy Hylton: Bass & Vocals John Hylton: Guitar & Vocals Coy Keith: Banjo Ann Hylton: Guitar & Vocals Sylvia Hylton Boyd: Vocals Ruth Hylton: Drums & Vocals

