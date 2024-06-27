The Hylton Family - What A Beautiful Day Album. The 70s A Golden Age of Gospel Music

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is a mirrored video from Sands Family Music thank you for putting this amazing video together so
we believers in YAHUSHUA JESUS can enjoy it and let it live on.
The Hylton Family
What A Beautiful Day
1975
Hilltop Gospel Records
Side One:
What A Beautiful Day (For The Lord To Come Again)
We're Not Home Yet
Thank God For My Christian Home
Cry From The Cross
After All
I'll Be In The Rapture
Side Two:
Steal Away And Pray
Gold Walks The Dark Hills
I'll See You In The Rapture
Jesus Is The One
Green Pastures
Gloryland March
Produced by: Jack Linneman
Recorded at Hilltop Studio, Nashville TN.
Engineer: Gene Lawson
Music & Vocals
Harry Hylton: Mandolin & Vocals
Tommy Hylton: Bass & Vocals
John Hylton: Guitar & Vocals
Coy Keith: Banjo
Ann Hylton: Guitar & Vocals
Sylvia Hylton Boyd: Vocals
Ruth Hylton: Drums & Vocals