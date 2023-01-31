The Auteur Theory. Semantic video

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3uonc3aDm4
(subtitles)
Unfortunately, sometimes it happens...An excellent semantic video - tired of "author"
The work participated in the All-Russian Festival of Micro Cinema "SHORTS"
"In the author's cinema you have to think!"
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