The Auteur Theory. Semantic video

74 views • January 31, 2023

"In the author's cinema you have to think!"

The work participated in the All-Russian Festival of Micro Cinema "SHORTS"

Unfortunately, sometimes it happens...An excellent semantic video - tired of "author"

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