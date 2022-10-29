Tw!tter's New Era

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The Left’s Meltdown: Restoring Free Speech
* One of the funniest Tw_tter accounts was punished.
* The left can’t stand it when you make fun of them.
* Someone had to step in and end this leftist abuse.
* The bird is free and a new era begins.
* A billionaire owning a media company? No way!
* Tw_tter protected gross ‘journalists’.
* Criticize the left and they’ll come after you.
* Those who are angry don’t understand free speech.
* The point of this is to stop all censorship.
* Tw_tter is shadow-banning and censoring content.
* Activist left believed it owned the conversation.
* Nothing will be the same once everyone can talk.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-lefts-monopoly-twitter-broken
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Harmeet Dhillon — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314551675112