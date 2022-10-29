Create New Account
Tw!tter's New Era
Son of the Republic
Published 25 days ago |

The Left’s Meltdown: Restoring Free Speech

* One of the funniest Tw_tter accounts was punished.

* The left can’t stand it when you make fun of them.

* Someone had to step in and end this leftist abuse.

* The bird is free and a new era begins.

* A billionaire owning a media company? No way!

* Tw_tter protected gross ‘journalists’.

* Criticize the left and they’ll come after you.

* Those who are angry don’t understand free speech.

* The point of this is to stop all censorship.

* Tw_tter is shadow-banning and censoring content.

* Activist left believed it owned the conversation.

* Nothing will be the same once everyone can talk.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-lefts-monopoly-twitter-broken


The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Harmeet Dhillon — is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314551675112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314554591112

