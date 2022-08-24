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RT
August 23, 2022
One firefighting crew was caught up in the hellish flames of massive wildfires that are scorching Russia’s Ryazan Region. Thousands of hectares are now reported to be burning.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1h11dr-firefighters-literally-go-through-hell-amid-raging-fire.html
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