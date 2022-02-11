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Freedom Convoy heart-warming Story - "You have to see with your own eyes!" | IrnieracingNews
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351 views • February 11, 2022
Marcel Irnie


A heartfelt and genuine story this morning to start the day with. It comes from one woman who is a Program Director with one of Calgary's mainstream radio stations and how she felt a need to go to Ottawa herself to see with her own eyes the Freedom Convoy. #irnieracingNews #freedomconvoy #personalstories


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#Superbikewanderer - Marcel Irnie travelling track to track to teach Rider Training and Race Motorcycles. Roaming with a 2009 Duramax LMM dually, carrying a 06' Northern Lite 10.2, pulling a 16' race trailer with BMW S1000RR Merlin, Ninja 400 Motoko, KTM 300xc TPI Acme Moto and a Polaris RS1 named RYzen.

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