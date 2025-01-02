BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chemtrails Pilot Reveals Plot to Blanket World in "Death Fog" to Kill Billions in 2025
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
4 months ago

Cities across the US and Europe, many of which rarely experience fog, are now blanketed in thick, eerie mists that refuse to lift, even during daylight hours. While the media scrambles to dismiss it as mere coincidence, let's be clear-this is no ordinary weather event.

This particulate-laden fog doesn't just obscure your view, it smells of chemicals and it's making people sick with symptoms they've never experienced before.

Researchers armed with hygrometers and air quality monitors have taken samples, and the results are nothing short of alarming.

What is this fog? Where is it coming from? And, most importantly, why is it making people so ill? Stay tuned as we shine a light in the darkness and uncover what is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity of our time.




Tags: Fog, mist, chemtrails, Pilot, depopulation, democide, bird flu, pandemic, plandemic, mRNA, Bill Gates, Gates, Fauci, US, Europe, mist, weather event, particulate, smells, chemicals, Researchers, hygrometers, air quality, monitors, crimes against humanity

