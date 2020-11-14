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INTELLIGENCE REPORT; SERVERS THAT HELD AMERICAN VOTES IN GERMAN RAIDED BY U.S. ARMY and GERMAN FORCES - CORRUPT FBI AND CIA TOLD STAND DOWN TRAITORS !![ JEFFRY PRATHER 14NOV2020]
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240 views • November 14, 2020
US Army and German Forces seize US election servers in Germany. CIA cut out. Esper out. Green Beret Chris Miller Horse Soldier hero in!
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