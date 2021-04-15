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PSEC - 2021 - Dave Kelso on RPN Hangout #181 (02 of 04) [hd 720p]
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Dave Kelso on RPN Hangout #181" -- Dave Kelso is one of the guests on Neroke 5's RPN show, also joined by others such as DDJ (Misandry Today), Henrick, Japhy Ryder (WPRN) and Angel (PSN).
The discussion topics are as follows:
1. Group Organizing the get content creators de-platformed off YouTube (See Jeremy Griggs IMDB page)
2. Reddit runs block for known Pedophile that they hired but fire person once they're exposed (Amy Knight, David Challenor)
3. New Florida Bill Restricting Scholarships on Woke Majors
4. Elen DeGeneres TV show is tanking and losing massive support in the face of allegations
5. Harry's Razors Gets Woke
6. Dollar Shave Club Pulls Funding from Online Soyboy publication Mel Magazine
7. Faux Disney Campaign around Falcon and The Winter Soldier Series
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Neroke 5 (RPN), DDJ (Misandry Today), Henrick, Japhy Ryder (WRPN), Angel (PSN), Travis Meyer, Seityr, WillRobinsonEnsoniq
Hashtags: #cancelculture #bigtech #freedom #censorship #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: cancelculture bigtech freedom censorship agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: cancelculture, bigtech, freedom, censorship, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/n1ctkav2RbwO/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228821996247281664?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Dave-Kelso-on-RPN-Hangout--181-(01-of-04)--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfoi91-psec-2021-dave-kelso-on-rpn-hangout-181-01-of-04-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/O6r8MED?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/30c8b885-0a5e-4aa6-aa57-7883da21bd6a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6SlNBRWbQt238Aj
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
The discussion topics are as follows:
1. Group Organizing the get content creators de-platformed off YouTube (See Jeremy Griggs IMDB page)
2. Reddit runs block for known Pedophile that they hired but fire person once they're exposed (Amy Knight, David Challenor)
3. New Florida Bill Restricting Scholarships on Woke Majors
4. Elen DeGeneres TV show is tanking and losing massive support in the face of allegations
5. Harry's Razors Gets Woke
6. Dollar Shave Club Pulls Funding from Online Soyboy publication Mel Magazine
7. Faux Disney Campaign around Falcon and The Winter Soldier Series
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Neroke 5 (RPN), DDJ (Misandry Today), Henrick, Japhy Ryder (WRPN), Angel (PSN), Travis Meyer, Seityr, WillRobinsonEnsoniq
Hashtags: #cancelculture #bigtech #freedom #censorship #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: cancelculture bigtech freedom censorship agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: cancelculture, bigtech, freedom, censorship, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/n1ctkav2RbwO/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228821996247281664?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Dave-Kelso-on-RPN-Hangout--181-(01-of-04)--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfoi91-psec-2021-dave-kelso-on-rpn-hangout-181-01-of-04-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/O6r8MED?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/30c8b885-0a5e-4aa6-aa57-7883da21bd6a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6SlNBRWbQt238Aj
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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