The Great ReAwakening Versus The Great Reset | 34 Urgent ReAwaken America NEWS Updates from the Desk of Clay Clark

34 ReAwaken America NEWS Updates from the Desk of Clay Clark

Eric Trump & Clay Clark Join X22 to Discuss The Great ReAwakening Versus Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” - WATCH - https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow

Learn More About Bo Polny Today At:

https://www.gold2020forecast.com/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

TOUR UPDATES:

#1 - Jan. 20th & 21st - 1,712 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

****************************************************************************************************

The Great ReAwakening Versus The Great Reset | 34 URGENT Great ReAwakening Versus The Great Reset Updates:

POINT #1 - Eric Trump & Clay Clark Join X22 to Discuss The Great ReAwakening Versus Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1wvrx6-eric-trumpclay-clark-this-is-a-battle-between-good-and-evilthe-people-are-w.html

POINT #2 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html

POINT #3 - FTX | The FTX Collapse Explained | The Connection Between Sam Bankman-Fried, Democratic Fund Raising, SEX, Drugs & Creating a Billion Dollars Out of Thin Air? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1x56e0-ftx-the-ftx-collapse-explained-.html

POINT #4 - CBDC "The Central Bank Will Have Absolute Control Over the Rules and Regulations That Will Determine That Use of That Expression of Central Bank Liability and We Will Have the Technology to Enforce That." - Agustín Carstens - GM of BIS - https://rumble.com/v1x4n3k-cbdcs-central-bank-digital-currencies-the-central-bank-will-have.html

POINT #5 - Yuval Noah Harari | "You Won't Be Able to Survive If You're Disconnected from the NET Because Your Own Immune System Depends On Being Constantly Connected to the Network.” - WATCH -https://rumble.com/v1x8u1m-yuval-noah-harari-you-wont-be-able-to-survive-if-youre.html

POINT #6 - "Mrs. Merkel, Vladimir Putin, They Have All Been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. We Are Very Proud of the Young Generation Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We Penetrate the Cabinets. I Know That Half of His Cabinet Are Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. It's True In Argentina and In France." - Klaus Schwab - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1xa5be-klaus-schwab-mrs.-merkel-vladimir-putin-they-have-all-been-glo.html