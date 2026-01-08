BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecies | VENEZUELA, WHO’S NEXT, JUSTICE IN ‘26 - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 1 day ago
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Youtube Post: http://youtube.com/post/UgkxDwKbnhbcycQiGHQ2RVELrEDhaa0VhUhT?si=wl9QvMSnetNTAzpz


Hank Kunneman November 16, 2025 and December 31, 2025
https://youtu.be/zIA6o2-Te-o


Brandon Biggs
https://x.com/brandonbiggs247/status/2008005885600334093?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw


Kim Clement April 14, 2012
https://x.com/prophetkim/status/2008606244408381513?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw


Amanda Grace
Prophetic Alert! Venezuela Iran A January of Justice and Jeers!
https://x.com/amandagrace_aog/status/2007933134898352419?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw


Brandon Biggs September 2, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTEXXhggRQa/?igsh=ZXFmN3Ywd3FkN2xl


Hank Kunneman December 31, 2025
https://youtu.be/_d7ygJ9QqyQ


Julie Green received on December 27, 2025 (second word) delivered on January 5, 2026
https://rumble.com/v73wem6-live-with-julie.html


Joseph Z January 6, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/77iQj8M35Xs?si=u9ACH1M3uqRA9Ow_


Donna Rigney received December 28, 2025 and delivered on December 30, 2025
https://youtu.be/6JaYTjjiKlQ


Mike Thompson January 4, 2026
https://youtu.be/pGHPdK3fksY


Robin Bullock Church International January 4, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/C2EdNuu7Kns?si=2zzSRFWCDJkzvyab


Yvon Attia January 6, 2026
Encounter with the Lord December 27, 2025
https://www.youtube.com/live/YEAW8UQl3GM?si=CFvKDPVFkzn11qqs


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER




Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------


𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
11th hourkent christmashank kunnemanprophetic reporteleventh hour
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

Belle Carter
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy