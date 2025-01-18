🤡"King of Clowns" – Gets Royal Treatment - Lindner head of the Free Democratic Party (Germany)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"King of clowns" – Lindner gets the royal treatment
Activists with clown noses interrupted a speech by Christian Lindner, former German finance minister and head of the Free Democratic Party, in Bavaria, holding a banner that called him "King of Clowns."
On the 9th, he also got a "delightful" moment in Greifswald, where Lindner was hit with a shaving foam "pie." The police are now investigating the "sweet" gesture. (Cynthia.. the video was great but too short, not 6 seconds, only 4.)
Germany is facing its longest economic crisis in 75 years, with no recovery expected by 2025, according to Gesamtmetall and YouGov.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called a snap election on February 23 following a no-confidence vote against Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government in the Bundestag parliament in December.
That followed Scholz's sacking of Lindner in a disagreement over his budget. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently ahead in the polls, followed by the right-wing AfD with Scholz’s Social Democrats in third.