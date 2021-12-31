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Montana's Cannabis Market Overview
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Montana cannabis businesses are gearing up for the scheduled Jan. 1 launch of the nation’s newest adult-use program in a market projected to top $300 million in annual sales by 2025.
Existing medical marijuana businesses will get an 18-month head start to sell adult-use cannabis products before new entrants can qualify.
On the surface, there’s plenty of MMJ businesses: 437 licensed dispensaries, 392 cultivators and 208 processors, according to the state’s September market report.
The market for cannabis is larger than the consumption of Montana's residents, relying on tourism to make up the difference.
Episode 855 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article…
https://youtu.be/Ld5QaKmQZGQ
Existing medical marijuana businesses will get an 18-month head start to sell adult-use cannabis products before new entrants can qualify.
On the surface, there’s plenty of MMJ businesses: 437 licensed dispensaries, 392 cultivators and 208 processors, according to the state’s September market report.
The market for cannabis is larger than the consumption of Montana's residents, relying on tourism to make up the difference.
Episode 855 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article…
https://youtu.be/Ld5QaKmQZGQ
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