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The Spies - מרגלים - of Gush Katif - Part 1 of 4 - EXPULSION - גירוש גוש קטיף
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44 views • September 25, 2020
The Spies of Gush Katif - Part 1 - גירוש גוש קטיף
In this video we see how the alleged "hero's" of the "settlement movement" were actually complicit and working with the government behind the scenes to remove the Jewish presence in the Gaza area. We were told this would lead to peace; but it only lead to rockets being launched into "Israel proper" from the very areas the Jews were removed from. These rocket attacks continue to this very day.
PLEASE VISIT - http://en.gushkatifmuseum.com/ - The Gush Katif Museum
Gush Katif Commemoration Center - http://www.mkatif.org/Web/En/Katif/GushkatifSettlement/Default.aspx
Gush Katif - Wikipedia Link - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gush_Katif
Perpetuating and Exacerbating this situation is the "relief" agency UNRWA - https://www.unrwa.org/ - besides of course Hamas backed by Iran
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
KEYWORDS - Moshe Ilia, Moshe Shchor, Moshe Cohen, Yaki Savir, Yesha Council, Mercaz Harav, Zambish, Zeev Hever, Avraham Shapira, EXPULSION, Gush Katif, Gaza Strip, UNRWA, Israel Borders, Street Jew, Spies, Meraglim, Rabbi, Zionist, United Nations, Palestine, Zionism, Middle East, Gaza, Hamas, Arab, Iran, Israel
In this video we see how the alleged "hero's" of the "settlement movement" were actually complicit and working with the government behind the scenes to remove the Jewish presence in the Gaza area. We were told this would lead to peace; but it only lead to rockets being launched into "Israel proper" from the very areas the Jews were removed from. These rocket attacks continue to this very day.
PLEASE VISIT - http://en.gushkatifmuseum.com/ - The Gush Katif Museum
Gush Katif Commemoration Center - http://www.mkatif.org/Web/En/Katif/GushkatifSettlement/Default.aspx
Gush Katif - Wikipedia Link - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gush_Katif
Perpetuating and Exacerbating this situation is the "relief" agency UNRWA - https://www.unrwa.org/ - besides of course Hamas backed by Iran
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
KEYWORDS - Moshe Ilia, Moshe Shchor, Moshe Cohen, Yaki Savir, Yesha Council, Mercaz Harav, Zambish, Zeev Hever, Avraham Shapira, EXPULSION, Gush Katif, Gaza Strip, UNRWA, Israel Borders, Street Jew, Spies, Meraglim, Rabbi, Zionist, United Nations, Palestine, Zionism, Middle East, Gaza, Hamas, Arab, Iran, Israel
Keywords
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