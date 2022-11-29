You Won’t Believe What CNN Says Is RACIST Now - This is Beyond Insanity

Now I don't know about you but I hate daylight savings time. It is disruptive to my sleep patterns, my kids' bedtime routine and generally I just hate that it gets dark so so early each day. Personally I would like to see it abolished altogether. But CNN has another reason to hate daylight savings time…. Because they say it is RACIST. That’s right TIME is now racist.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.