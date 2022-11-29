Create New Account
You Won’t Believe What CNN Says Is RACIST Now - This is Beyond Insanity
NewsClips
Published 21 hours ago |

Now I don't know about you but I hate daylight savings time. It is disruptive to my sleep patterns, my kids' bedtime routine and generally I just hate that it gets dark so so early each day. Personally I would like to see it abolished altogether. But CNN has another reason to hate daylight savings time…. Because they say it is RACIST. That’s right TIME is now racist.

cnncurrent eventsmediaracistinsanedaylight saving

