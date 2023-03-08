P.4 Plant carob trees for food spanning a hundred years plus (flowering: males) MVI_0041

Create New Account
P.4 Plant carob trees for food spanning a hundred years plus (flowering: males)
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6ea7d223-1990-4cbe-95ec-d09c04f1af9f

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5cc5b6c6-a44d-4e48-b015-0e18eaed17b5

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b5763c0e-223c-4a59-8fff-fd8dc63ac9ec

About 13 or 14 years ago I planted carob seeds, from an old tree at the western edge of the Supreme Court in Perth, in a few pots in our backyard. This is the third year that they have given me pods. And they live at least a hundred years, and are fairly drought resistant. Consider planting some.

