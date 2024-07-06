Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week June 29 - July 5, 2024

▪️Israeli troops continue the operation in Al-Judaydah in Gaza. The fighting is accompanied by multiple strikes on nearby neighborhoods and localities.

▪️The situation remains calm in the central part of the enclave. From time to time, the IDF launches air and artillery strikes on targets. Palestinian groups continue to shell Israeli positions near the Netzarim Junction.

▪️In the south of the Strip, Israeli forces are fighting at the entire length of the Philadelphi Corridor. IDF units search for and destroy Hamas infrastructure and tunnels into Egypt.

▪️Palestinian groups are putting up strong resistance in the urban area, with particularly heavy fighting in the Al-Shaboura camp. Mortar attacks on Israeli positions continue unabated, but they do not cause much damage.

▪️Northeast of Rafah, Israeli forces launched a localized offensive towards the town of Al Nasr. After a series of strikes, IDF units advanced along the Salah al-Din highway and took control of territory up to 1 kilometer deep.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conduct operations to detain protesters and Hamas-affiliated Palestinians. Often the operations escalate into firefights with local Palestinian groups.

▪️From time to time, the Israelis use attack UAVs to destroy Hamas militants locked in homes. This usually occurs in major cities such as Qalqilya or Tulkarm.

▪️On the border with Lebanon, Hezbollah regularly strikes Israeli observation posts and other facilities. Although small in scale, they have an accumulative effect, causing border areas in northern Israel to be largely depopulated.#digest #Israel #Palestine #video@rybar

