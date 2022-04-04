Hell, Demons, and Near Death Experiences - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Attend the Birthright Conference: Transhumanism, Aliens, UFOs and Bible Prophecy on May 6-7 in Nashville, TN - use code TINA to save $40
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month; report child abuse or neglect by calling 1-800-4-A-CHILD
Prince’s song “New World” from 1996 refers to humans being tracked and traced via vaccination
Be aware of the demonic and occultist themes in Disney’s newest Pixar movie Turning Red
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Ronald Reagan’s Trip to Hell: https://bit.ly/3IOB1Jj
Child Welfare Information Gateway: https://bit.ly/3IJdpWx
Birthright Conference Tickets: https://bit.ly/3jiSgIJ
Prince’s 1996 Song “New World” Lyrics: https://bit.ly/3tVdsKA
Mike Signorelli Warns Disney Movie Turning Red is Demonic: https://bit.ly/36B95Mg
CBN News Interview with Mike Signorelli: https://youtu.be/5AmlTFL8ACs
Dan Bremnes’ “Lover of My Soul” Music Video: https://bit.ly/3NCQAYg
The Greatest Inheritance movie on IMDB: https://imdb.to/3LoczAe
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