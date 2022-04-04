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Hell, Demons, and Near Death Experiences - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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1676 views • April 04, 2022
Jesus talked more about Hell than He did about Heaven. Hell was not created for humans but for the devil and his angels. However, if we don’t place our faith in Christ, we are choosing eternal damnation. When most of us take our last breath, we don’t get a second chance at life. However, a few people have shockingly been to Hell and back and now LIVE to talk about their horrific encounter. “When medical students are learning to become doctors, there’s little preparation for the possibility that a patient might go through a near death experience, but it happens.” says Jeff Johnson, a cardiologist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Johnson said he had one patient who died, saw Hell, and came back to life. Pop culture glamorizes Satan, demons, and Hell, but what our guests discovered when they were in Hell only solidifies that what the Bible says about Hell is absolutely accurate.


TAKEAWAYS

Attend the Birthright Conference: Transhumanism, Aliens, UFOs and Bible Prophecy on May 6-7 in Nashville, TN - use code TINA to save $40

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month; report child abuse or neglect by calling 1-800-4-A-CHILD

Prince’s song “New World” from 1996 refers to humans being tracked and traced via vaccination

Be aware of the demonic and occultist themes in Disney’s newest Pixar movie Turning Red


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Ronald Reagan’s Trip to Hell: https://bit.ly/3IOB1Jj
Child Welfare Information Gateway: https://bit.ly/3IJdpWx
Birthright Conference Tickets: https://bit.ly/3jiSgIJ
Prince’s 1996 Song “New World” Lyrics: https://bit.ly/3tVdsKA
Mike Signorelli Warns Disney Movie Turning Red is Demonic: https://bit.ly/36B95Mg
CBN News Interview with Mike Signorelli: https://youtu.be/5AmlTFL8ACs
Dan Bremnes’ “Lover of My Soul” Music Video: https://bit.ly/3NCQAYg
The Greatest Inheritance movie on IMDB: https://imdb.to/3LoczAe

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americamiraclesgodhellchurchpop culturepastorsdivine interventiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjeff johnsonear death experiencesdemonsuniversity of tennessee
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