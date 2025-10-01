There's no time left people. The mark of the beast is creeping up (digital I.D), what we see now is just the beginning, the REAL mark is coming very soon . . .

. . . IT'S TIME! . . . MAKE A DECISION . . . GET SAVED . . . before its too late.





1 Corinthians 15:1-4 , these verses lay out the three points of the gospel message by which you can be saved. 1) That Jesus died on the cross for your sins. 2) That He was buried in the tomb for three days. 3) That He was resurrected to heaven and took His seat at the right hand of the father. Believe in this, and you will be saved.

. . . ok, so an explanation of why we are all sinners, in short, sin, is anything we do, say or think that doesn't match Gods character and nature. Even our good works aren't good enough to match what He does or would do. This is why we need Jesus, He lived the law to absolute perfection and offers that act of righteousness to ALL who believe on His name. One day, all of us will stand before Him, those that have been resurrected to life will be covered by Jesus and enter heaven, those resurrected to condemnation (non believers in Christ) will have to face a judgement with no-one to act on their behalf. . . because they rejected Him. Sin entered in at the garden of Eden and changed our very natures, to be "less" than God, sinful, only Jesus can correct that.



