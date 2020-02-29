Discernment You Will know Them By Their Fruits

Matthew 7:15-20New King James Version (NKJV)

You Will Know Them by Their Fruits



15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them.





Galatians 5:22-23King James Version (KJV)



22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,



23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.





Proverbs 6:16-19King James Version (KJV)



16 These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:



17 A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,



18 An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief,



19 A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.



As always pray for discernment and Trust not in any man or woman but Focus on Jesus and in him put all your Trust...GBU all