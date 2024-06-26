BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Issues Chilling Warning To U.S. Over Crimea Strikes; ‘Will Not Go Unpunished…’
341 views • 10 months ago

Tensions between Russia and the United States, are escalating following the deadly strikes in Crimea. Russia has blamed the U.S. and issued warnings of retaliation in response to the Crimea strike carried out by Ukrainian forces. This message was conveyed directly to U.S. envoy Lynne Tracy, who was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Additionally, Russia cautioned the U.S. diplomat about impending consequences for the strikes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol as "barbaric," stressing that the direct involvement of the United States resulting in casualties among Russian civilians will not go unanswered. He added, "Time will tell what these consequences will be."

Mirrored - Hindustan Times


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

