If you missed it, which I didn't
The Doors - Touch Me - from The Smother's Brother's Comedy Hour - 1968
Trivia: At the end of the song, Morrison chants "Stronger than dirt!" The line is from an Ajax commercial popular at the time where a white knight rides around destroying dirt. The last four chords of the song were also lifted from the commercial. haha!
It's Saturday night, with a bottle of wine and I feel like uploading some, 'Doors'.
I remember watching this when they were originally on this show.
If you don't remember or didn't watch, 'The Smothers Brothers'.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Smothers_Brothers_Comedy_Hour
I had all of "The Doors' albums.
Hope you like this and the next few that I'm liable to post. 🥂Cheers!
