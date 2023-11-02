Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Enemy of Christian Nations
channel image
Fritz Berggren
11 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

The project I have is the establishment of explicity Christian Nations and re-normalizing the contents of the Bible withing the boundaries of public discussion. This is called the "overton window." They Church has cooperated with the forces of darkness in excluding portions of the Bible that the antichrist opposes.

Keywords
christiannationjewenemy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket