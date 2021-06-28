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QFS & Current Events Update 062821 - 7 Divine Principles
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80 views • June 28, 2021
I give you the latest on all the rumors about other nations announcing and celebrating the launch of the QFS. I also give you seven divine principles I learned about our heavenly Father that will help you recognize darkness when it comes to you disguised as light.
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