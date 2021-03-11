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MASSIVE BREAKING NEWS, FRANCE Opening UP ONLY 5% Jabs BRITAIN = 43.3% STILL IN LOCKDOWN
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180 views • March 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/2fWFsF-jVGo
I think it has just shown France to have blown the lid off the covid virus. It has just demonstrated that the virus cannot be a massive threat to anyone's health or why would France now open up. Britain need to make some decisions very quickly an RE-OPEN FOR BUSINESS. This week alone, we have had a surge in adverse reaction reports. There is already blood on the hands of the government but as a result of a casualties caused by the lockdown measures itself, fuelled by the main stream media propaganda who block any rational argument from Doctors an scientists around the world..
FRANCE Opening UP ONLY 5% Jabs / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website 👉 https://hugotalks.com
I think it has just shown France to have blown the lid off the covid virus. It has just demonstrated that the virus cannot be a massive threat to anyone's health or why would France now open up. Britain need to make some decisions very quickly an RE-OPEN FOR BUSINESS. This week alone, we have had a surge in adverse reaction reports. There is already blood on the hands of the government but as a result of a casualties caused by the lockdown measures itself, fuelled by the main stream media propaganda who block any rational argument from Doctors an scientists around the world..
FRANCE Opening UP ONLY 5% Jabs / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website 👉 https://hugotalks.com
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