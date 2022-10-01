Daria Dugina sui popoli dell'Occidente

Darya Dugina: "Molta gente europea comprende che i media europei sono totalmente influenzati dall'egemonico leviatano, la macchina liberale globalista delle bugie. Così, i semi della protesta sono nel suolo. Col tempo cresceranno, distruggendo la società dello spettacolo"
