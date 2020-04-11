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David Icke The Truth Behind The Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Lockdown & The Economic Crash (Mirrored)
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30 views • April 11, 2020
As YouTube, Google, Apple and other groups start their version of 'Free Speech' the above interview with David Icke on LondonReal, is being removed. Free speech is the permission of alternate views, its your choice to beleive it or not, but PLEASE research yourself all points raised in his interview, BUT thanks Brighteon for being that free speech platform!
The intro on Lindon Real:
“Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that held its ground.”
As one of the world’s pre-eminent professional conspiracy theorists, David Icke has been a regular guest on London Real, discussing topics as diverse as 5G, 9/11 and censorship.
In this interview, David talks extensively about the Coronavirus (Covid-19), how governments manipulate their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society; in a wide-ranging session, watch London Real’s founder and host Brian Rose and David engaging across a range of conspiracy-related themes.
Full Interview is here:
https://londonreal.tv/the-truth-behind-the-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-lockdown-the-economic-crash-david-icke
The intro on Lindon Real:
“Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that held its ground.”
As one of the world’s pre-eminent professional conspiracy theorists, David Icke has been a regular guest on London Real, discussing topics as diverse as 5G, 9/11 and censorship.
In this interview, David talks extensively about the Coronavirus (Covid-19), how governments manipulate their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society; in a wide-ranging session, watch London Real’s founder and host Brian Rose and David engaging across a range of conspiracy-related themes.
Full Interview is here:
https://londonreal.tv/the-truth-behind-the-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-lockdown-the-economic-crash-david-icke
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