The Truth About Over-the-Counter Pest Products

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Store-bought pest sprays, traps, baits, powders, and foggers may seem like a fast fix, but they often only treat the pests you can see. If pests are nesting behind walls, entering through hidden gaps, or returning because of food and moisture, over-the-counter products may not solve the source of the infestation.
In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains the limits of DIY pest products and why proper pest identification, targeted treatment, and prevention are important for lasting results.
For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.