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Banned senate testimony from November 2020
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71 views • June 26, 2021
Banned senate testimony from November 2020. This guy hacked into the voting machines live during a senate hearing. To the machines supposedly not connected to the internet. What a crock of shit. No idea how people bought that during last novemeber when your thermostat, car, headphones and watch all connect to the internet, but voting machines runnning SQL don't? Come on....
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