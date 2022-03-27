Russian Army Provides Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainian Residents

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Eva Bartlett: "Absolutely not. And it might seem strange, but I've been taking photos of the actual aid packages, what goes into the boxes or the bags, because I know, the predictable Western response will be 'Well, they're empty' or something like that. But they contain a variety of proteins, vegetables, chocolate, [and] water, obviously. [This is] what's not going to be reported on in Western media, or they will say, 'This is just a stage, that these are just actors, or this is just happening in one region.' We've seen a few regions already, and we've only been here for a couple of days."
Source: https://twitter.com/telesurenglish/status/1507466444853977090?s=20&;t=9aC1j4AWOErCo-XxmFSW1w