k continues. Fighting takes place in the city, as well as in Vernekamenka and Belaya Gora. Russian control of Volcheyarovka was confirmed. Russian-led forces also took control of part of the territory of the Lisichansk refinery and claimed control of the local Gelatin factory. Russian units are advancing towards Maloryazantsevo in order to block the city of Lisichansk from the west.

The advancing Russian forces are trying to cut the Lisichansk-Seversk road, which is already under fire from Russian artillery.

The Donetsk front as a whole remains unchanged.

Ukrainian units tried to counterattack in the area of Ugledar. Positional battles continue on the Novomayorskoye – Shevchenko – Egorovka line.

There were also no changes in the front lines in the south of Ukraine. Mutual shelling from both sides continues in the Mykolaiv-Krivoy Rog direction.

On June 27, as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian barracks in Bereznegovat, at least 100 AFU servicemen were destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the deployment of Ukrainian artillery and MLRS at the Krivoy Rog thermal power plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region. From these positions, Ukrainian forces are shelling the northern districts of Kherson, provoking Russian troops to open fire on the thermal power plant. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, it is possible that Ukrainian nationalists may also blow up the elements of the power plant themselves and present to the world community fake evidence of a strike by Russian troops.

In Mariupol, the security operation continues on the territory of Azovstal. On June 27, the bodies of 172 more Ukrainian soldiers were found on the territory of the plant.

Despite the deplorable state of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev’s allies continue to increase the supply of weapons to war torn country.

Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan said that Washington will transfer to Ukraine modern means of air defense of medium and long range.

In turn, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastian Lecornu, said that France will supply Ukraine with a significant number of armored personnel carriers and Exocet anti-ship missiles. At the same time, the minister noted that the French national economy will be transferred to a “military regime” in order to replenish stocks of weapons for its own needs.

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