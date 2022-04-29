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Michael Yeadon: Corona vaccines batch scandal
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298 views • April 29, 2022
The U.S. vaccine error reporting system VAERS recently published a set of tables showing which Covid 19 vaccine batch caused damage reports and at what frequency. According to ex-Pfizer vice chairman Dr. Michael Yeadon, there can only be strategic intent here, not mishap or even coincidence. Conclusion: vaccination must be stopped immediately with united forces.
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