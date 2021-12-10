Post-pneumonia update: new throat infection. Ivermectin and hydrogen peroxide nebulising poste haste MVI_9545

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Wouldn’t you know it! 2 days after finishing my four boxes of antibiotics over 16 days for pneumonia, my throat developed that tell-tale soreness that’s my signal of a viral throat infection starting again. At least today, 3 days after finishing the antibiotics, I learnt that Monday’s chest X-ray has given me the all clear for the pneumonia. I take a gram of Equimec in this video for its 20 mg content of Ivermectin, and I have used the nebuliser with Budesonide and H2O2.
For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages for Equimec, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link from September 3rd, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste” https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d, which gives the essentials.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]