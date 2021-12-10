BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post-pneumonia update: new throat infection. Ivermectin and hydrogen peroxide nebulising poste haste MVI_9545
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
306 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
281 views • December 10, 2021
READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!
Wouldn’t you know it! 2 days after finishing my four boxes of antibiotics over 16 days for pneumonia, my throat developed that tell-tale soreness that’s my signal of a viral throat infection starting again. At least today, 3 days after finishing the antibiotics, I learnt that Monday’s chest X-ray has given me the all clear for the pneumonia. I take a gram of Equimec in this video for its 20 mg content of Ivermectin, and I have used the nebuliser with Budesonide and H2O2.
For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages for Equimec, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link from September 3rd, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste” https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d, which gives the essentials.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]
Keywords
healthmedicinehydrogen peroxideivermectinamoxycillinzithroamclavox duo forte
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
Study Shows &#8220;Ubiquitous&#8221; Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Study Shows “Ubiquitous” Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Iva Greene
Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Petra Stone
Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Coco Somers
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy