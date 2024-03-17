Shawn Ryan | How Illegal Migrants Are Invading the United States Through the Darién Gap





A long-awaited and highly requested guest of the show, Michael Yon, joins us to uncover his investigation into the Darién Gap located between Colombia and Panama since President Biden took office. Since then, Michael has been on location, reporting on the dozens of routes being taken and the dramatic increase of illegal migrations to the United States.





We learn about the importance of this historic piece of land and how NGOs are flooding into the area. Yon estimates approximately 3,000 migrants are making their way through each day, but the infrastructure continues to improve, allowing for more efficient travel. We learn about the continued involvement of the Chinese and how they are leveraging the border crisis to further their own standing on the world stage. Michael later discusses the upcoming famine he believes is on track to strike the globe.





