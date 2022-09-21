The 3rd Year of Great Tribulation - The War Against Yahuahs People - PUBLISHED TO YOUTUBE Jan 30, 2022 - CENSORED SEPT 20, 2022

******UPDATE: GO TO OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL FOR THE TWO GREAT TRIBULATION VIDEOS THAT YOUTUBE CENSORED AND REMOVED FROM OUR CHANNEL!!

**UPDATE 9/20/22: They just Removed This THIRD VIDEO, So they have now Removed ALL of the Great Tribulation Videos. I will try to upload that video to our brighteon channel soon. And they placed a third strike against our youtube account. One more strike and they delete our channel.

The Beast System HATES TRUTH.

We are IN the 3rd Year of Great Tribulation. The Mark and Number of the Beast is Now across the earth. Enforcement is happening more every day. Now the War of Gog and MaGog is Near. Yet the major of people in the earth are still blind to it, due to their sins, wickedness, abominations, and Rebellion Against Yahuah and His Word... even as they are being taken away by death yet again as the destruction pours forth across the earth...





As is Written in the Word:

MATTHEW 24:37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of Adam be.

38 For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noach entered into the ark,

39 And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of Adam be.





1st THESSALONIANS 5:2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Yahuah comes as a thief in the night.

3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.





REVELATION 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.





* Please save your people in these days of tribulation Abi Yahuah. We Pray for ALL of Your People all across the nations, who are all of those who are striving to serve You and become Obedient to Your Word. In Your Sons name, Yahusha ben Yahuah ha Moshiach, we ask and pray all things.*

...For those reading please keep us and all of Yisrael in your prayers.





